Between Meetings | ‘Masked Singer SA’ reminds couple Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani they are friends first

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WATCH | ‘Masked Singer SA’ reminds couple Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani they are friends first

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani (Supplied)

Celebrity couple Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani tag-teamed to ace being the first-ever duo on The Masked Singer SA.

At the weekend, the pair were unmasked as the participants behind the two identities of “Sheep”.

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Culinary creators step beyond comfort zones

Homemaker Uthika Naidu (supp)

Gather around the family table this Heritage Day and make room for a new kind of cultural exchange – one that begins with an unfamiliar dish and ends with a deeper connection to food, family and tradition.

Food content creators Wendy Sigwadi and Uthika Naidu stepped outside their cultural comfort zones, swapping familiar dishes for malva pudding and inyama yangaphakathi (tripe).

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