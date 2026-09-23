Between Meetings | SMag’s Heritage issue: Cover stars share journey of love, legacy, representation

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SMag’s Heritage issue: Carving own path, starting new traditions

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (Steve Tanchel)

SMag’s 10th annual Heritage issue spotlights modern fashion woven through the lineage of history, community, culture and tradition – as opposed to fleeting trends.

Take for example, Keneilwe Mothoa and Lubabalo Mxalisa, who have constantly nailed couple style, and on the cover of the Heritage Issue, it’s no different. They rock his-and-hers Birkenstock Boston clog, in honour of the 50th anniversary of “The Everyday Icon”. Inside, fashion’s power couple reflects on their decade-long love story plus building design and lifestyle brand Neimil.

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Amanda du-Pont makes sunny TV comeback

Amanda Du-Pont (Supplied)

Former Skeem Saam actor Amanda du-Pont is back on TV.

While she’s not reprising her role as iconic TV villain Nompumelelo “Lelo” Mthiyane, she’s one of the contestants on the 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure, premised in the Réunion Island.

She is joined by celebrity contestants Nadia Nakai, Caster Semenya, Francois Hougaard, Leandie du Randt, Sandile Mahlangu, Lalela Mswane and Wiseman Mncube. Du-Pont tells Sowetan what to expect from the new season that premieres on SABC1 on Wednesday.

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