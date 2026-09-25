BETWEEN MEETINGS | DJ Cndo makes a triumphant return

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DJ Cndo makes a triumphant return

Music maestro DJ Cndo. (Supplied)

DJ Cndo, known for her classic hits Yamnandi Into, Amerido, and Mine Bengidzakiwe, is on her comeback trail and continues to spread a spirit of sisterhood by paying it forward to the younger generation.

The DJ (real name Sindisiwe Zungu) speaks to Sowetan about female empowerment in music, her return with Yamnandi Into 2.0 and exploring new sounds.

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EMMANUEL TJIYA | ‘In moonlight, black boys look blue’

S Mag Editor-in-Chief Emmanuel Tjiya. (Steve Tanchel)

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, the cover star of our Heritage issue, is my spiritual oracle and culture therapist. On a Sunday afternoon, she turns the tables on me; our two-hour telephonic interview becomes a sacred appointment braided with divine wisdom, guiding me through the mist of uncertainty.

Four days later, we have an in-person social interaction over high tea at the Birkenstock spring/summer 2026 preview. She’s the host, but she makes time to follow up on our conversation from a few days prior. “How are you doing?” she asks, to which I switch into fight-or-flight mode — offering a short, sweet, and sassy response (no more yapping).

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