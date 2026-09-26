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IN PICS | Inside the 2026 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival

Antonio Muchave

Antonio Muchave

Photo journalist

McCoy Mrubata and Louis Mhlanga performing at the 2026 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Various jazz artists are performing at the 2026 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The festival, which opened on Friday, is being held over two days.

Musicians performing at the festival include international icons like Angélique Kidjo and Kamasi Washington, and top South African artists such as Thandiswa Mazwai, Manana, and the Mkhize brothers.

Angélique Kidjo performing during the 2026 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. SEPTEMBER 25 2026. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)
Gabi Motuba presenting her Sounds of a Black Girl during the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival in Sandton. September 26 2926 (Antonio Muchave )
Carmen Souza performing during the 2026 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at the Sandton Convention Centre. SEPTEMBER 25 2026. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)
Judith Sephuma captured performing at the 2026 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival in Sandton. SEPTEMBER 25 2026. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)
Louis Mhlanga on stage with McCoy Mrubata at the 2026 Standard bank Joy of Jazz festival. SEPTEMBER 25 2026. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)
McCoy Mrubata during the 2026 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival in Sandton. SEPTEMBER 25 2026. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)
Maxwell Baloyi performing with McCoy Mrubata during the 2026 Joy of Jazz festival in Sandton. SEPTEMBER 25 2026. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)
Madala Kunene performing during the 2026 Joy of Jazz festivalat the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. SEPTEMBER 25 2026. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

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