BETWEEN MEETINGS | ‘The Four of Us’ star Kealeboga Masango on being drawn to complex, layered roles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

‘The Four of Us’ star Kealeboga Masango on being drawn to complex, layered roles

Actress Kealeboga Masango and her co-stars in 'The Four of Us'

At 23, Kealeboga Masango is no stranger to playing nuanced characters − from her breakout role in Rhythm City to playing a high school baddie in Youngins and now getting the party started as Bulingile “Buli” Dhlomo in The Four of Us.

While Buli is spoiled and seemingly carefree, behind the glamorous lifestyle and partying is a young woman who struggles with her emotional wellbeing.

Click here to read more.

WATCH | Bontle Modiselle crowned ‘Masked Singer SA’ season 3 champion

Bontle Modiselle takes the crown as 'The Masked Singer SA season 3'. Picture:

After 13 weeks of singing, dancing and keeping viewers guessing, dance choreographer Bontle Modiselle has been crowned The Masked Singer SA season 3 champion — following in the footsteps of past winners Holly Rey and Warren Masemola.

On Saturday night, Modiselle was revealed as the celebrity behind the identity of “Spotty the Dog”.

Click here to read more.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move.

Sowetan