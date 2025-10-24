Back to Sun City: a journey of nostalgia and charm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The last time I set foot in Sun City was 15 years ago, back when I was a bright-eyed promo girl soaking in the energy of it all. Returning after all those years felt like stepping into a memory – familiar, yet beautifully new – even if it was just for a day.

Miami themed party. (Supplied)

Although the sun in the city was shy during my stay, my media colleagues and I still managed to have a good time.

We were exclusively invited to a one-night stay at the Sun City Hotel – the original “Grand Dame” of the resort.

Sun City Hotel’s luxurious twin room. (Supplied)

The itinerary for the day included a tour of the newly refurbished hotel. But, before I get into the wider tour of the resort, I want to reflect on the hotel rooms and how elegant, spacious and luxurious they are. Since my last visit, I can confidently say the new upgrades blend well with the hotel’s timeless charm.

Accompanied by a tour guide, we visited several restaurants and bars, starting with the Hard Rock Cafe (burgers and assorted drinks), followed by Sausage Saloon (favourable hotdogs), The Raj Indian Cuisine, Shun Den Chinese Cuisine, and shortly after, the Candy “Sweets” Shop. We then visited Vibes at Revue Bar.

The Shun Den Chinese Restaurant offers delicious sushi. (Charlotte Tau)

The restaurants and bars offer a memorable food and drinks experience and if you find yourself at the Sun City Hotel looking to wine, dine and listen to live music, The Legends Restaurant is the place to be. I had the best grilled meat there.

Moving into the evening, sundowners elevated our experience to another level, where a Miami-themed party was the order of the night. All invited guests gracefully honoured the invitation. They did not disappoint in adhering to the theme.

A strawberry dacquiri mocktail. (Charlotte Tau )

Speaking of fashion, award-winning SA designer Gert-Johan Coetzee was in attendance and designed some of the beautifully crafted garments worn by the general manager of the hotel, Brett Hoppe, and other attendees of the party. This fabulous party was hosted at the hotel’s newly renovated pool.

The evening at the poolside featured gourmet dishes that tantalised our taste buds. As the night progressed, we were enchanted by live music and dance performances that created a vibrant and intimate atmosphere.

Alex Ngcamu, the hotel’s executive sous chef, said the food for the evening was aligned to the pool party theme with smoked salmon, salmon gravlax, quesadillas and tacos on the menu.

The dessert menu featured lemon meringues and cheesecake, some of the delicious treats curated by the chef. Oh, and the open bar – let’s just say the drinks were flowing.

“Sun City is such a fascinating place; there’s so much for families and for adults. Obviously, key to the family side is the Valley of the Waves, which never seems to get old,” said Hoppe.

“With the reimagining of the hotel, we’ve catered the pool towards adult parties and private events,” he said.

After the poolside party, my colleagues and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to indulge in some Casino Royale games and we won fantastic prizes! I won a two-night stay at the hotel, a highlight of my night which left me speechless.

We ended the night with a beautiful fireworks display which left the young girl in me really excited to see all the wonderful colours, shapes and sizes light up in the sky.

