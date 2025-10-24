The Quick Interview | Zuma on juggling books, lights, cameras, and runways

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year has proved to be a big one for actress Luyanda Zuma.

The Pietermaritzburg-born star is turning heads as Captain Mo in Mzansi Magic’s slick new drama series Levels, where she helps track down a missing R1bn that sets off a storm of secrets, danger and powerplays.

Zuma is also set to take on one of SA’s biggest stages as a Miss SA finalist. We caught up with her to talk about how she balances lights, cameras and crowns as a rising talent.

Sowetan: How does it feel to be back on that stage after your 2022 journey?

Zuma: It feels both humbling and empowering to be back on this stage. In 2022, Miss SA was a dream come true for the little girl in me but coming back now it is about purpose.

My first journey taught me resilience, self-awareness and the importance of using my voice with intention. For me, being back this year is not just about competing, but about continuing the work I’ve already started, with greater clarity and impact.

Sowetan: You’re not only making waves in pageantry but also in acting. Tell us about your new role.

Zuma: Captain Mo is a firm, strong-willed woman with a pure heart for empowerment – both for herself and for other women in a male-dominated space. What drew me to her is that, despite her strength, she also shows vulnerability when she falls in love with an individual who ultimately turns her world upside down.

I was inspired by how layered she is – a woman of power and purpose, but also human enough to experience love, conflict, and challenges.

Sowetan: Levels is filled with intrigue and danger. What can viewers expect from Captain Mo’s storyline?

Zuma: Viewers can expect a rollercoaster, with moments of deep confusion, raw emotion, and even heartbreak. Her journey is filled with twists and turns that test her strength, her values, and her relationships – leading up to what may be the ultimate betrayal.

Sowetan: You’ve starred in Shaka iLembe and now headline Levels. How do you prepare yourself to take on such different roles, from historical drama to modern thriller?

Zuma: For me, preparation begins with respect for the story. With a historical drama like Shaka iLembe, it was about immersing myself in the culture, traditions, and history to bring authenticity to the role. With Levels, as a modern thriller, my preparation shifted to understanding the psychology of my character, her fears, strengths and vulnerabilities, so that I could ground her in truth.

The process is different for each project, but what remains the same is my commitment to fully embodying the character.

Sowetan: Many fans admire how you juggle your studies, acting and now Miss SA. What keeps you grounded in the middle of it all?

Zuma: It’s remembering my “why”. Everything I do, whether it’s my studies, acting or Miss SA, is rooted in purpose. I also draw strength from my family and the values I was taught growing up in Pietermaritzburg, especially by my grandmother. She reminded me that no matter how big the stage, I must always stay humble, prayerful and true to myself.

That balance between ambition and grounding is what allows me to keep moving forward without losing who I am.

TimesLIVE