Chronical Deep finds hope through pain in new album

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Chronical Deep‘s H.O.P.E. (Hold On Pain Ends) is much more than an album title – it’s a mindset that changed his life. The deep house producer and DJ opens up to Sowetan about letting go of his fears, finding healing through vulnerability, and defining success on his own terms.

Why title your album H.O.P.E.?

At the time I was creating this album, I was going through one of the most challenging periods of my life. There were moments when I questioned everything − my journey, my purpose and whether all sacrifices were worth it. I kept reminding myself that pain doesn’t last. It became more than just an album title; it became a mindset. I wanted this project to remind people that no matter how difficult life gets, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.

Did your have to confront parts of yourself that were locked up?

Definitely. There were moments during the recording process where I had to be completely honest with myself. I realised I had been carrying pain, disappointment and emotions I’d never dealt with. I had buried them and kept moving. Writing this album forced me to revisit those experiences instead of running from them. Facing those parts of myself became part of the healing process.

Your grandmother and mother shaped you. What nuggets did you leave for them on the album?

Everything they’ve poured into me – the values, strength, love and music; It’s part of who I am today. This album is my way of honouring that foundation. I hope they’d hear someone who has grown through life’s challenges without losing his heart or his purpose. More than anything, I hope they’d feel proud, knowing that the lessons they taught me live on in every song. This project is a reflection of my journey, but it’s also a ‘thank you’ to the two women who helped shape the man and the artist I’ve become.

Music producer and DJ Chronical Deep. (Supplied)

How did growing up between Phuthaditjhaba and Orange Farm shape your sound?

It gave me two different perspectives, but they both taught me the same lesson – resilience. Musically, both places exposed me to different sounds, cultures and stories. Those experiences shaped the way I create; I want every song to tell a story that people can relate to. On a personal level, those communities taught me humility, patience and the importance of staying grounded.

How do you define success?

Success means something different to me now than it did when I first started. Streaming numbers, awards and recognition are great – they show that people are connecting with your work. But they no longer define success for me. Success is about creating music that leaves a lasting impact. If someone listens to H.O.P.E. and finds the strength to keep going, heal or believe in themselves, that’s a win.

You started making beats at 15, what would you say to your younger self?

I’d thank him for believing in a dream that nobody else could fully see at the time. I’d thank him for staying curious, spending countless hours learning and refusing to give up even when the odds were against him. Those late nights, making beats and chasing improvement, laid the foundation for everything I’m building today. I’d also tell him that the journey won’t be easy. There will be setbacks, disappointment and moments where he’ll question whether it’s all worth it. But I’d remind him that every challenge is preparing him for something greater.