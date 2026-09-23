Amanda du-Pont makes sunny TV comeback

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By El Broide

Former Skeem Saam actor Amanda du-Pont is back on TV.

While she’s not reprising her role as iconic TV villain Nompumelelo “Lelo” Mthiyane, she’s one of the contestants on the 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure, premised in the Réunion Island.

She is joined by celebrity contestants Nadia Nakai, Caster Semenya, Francois Hougaard, Leandie du Randt, Sandile Mahlangu, Lalela Mswane and Wiseman Mncube. Du-Pont tells Sowetan what to expect from the new season that premieres on SABC1 on Wednesday.

Amanda Du-Pont (Supplied)

Sowetan: How did your fitness routine change leading up to the show?

Amanda du-Pont: I enjoy an approach to fitness that I can maintain, so I stuck to the training routine I’m used to rather than reinventing the wheel. I added some mild cardio, including running and cycling, because I assumed the challenges would require a lot of endurance.

Sowetan: How did you prepare mentally?

Du-Pont: I’m a big believer in God and much of what I do starts and ends there. I have a strong belief that Christ will carry me when my body fails me, so my faith was a huge part of my preparation. I also did a few puzzles and brushed up on my general knowledge, and I’m hoping I still remember all of it when I need it. The pressure and uncertainty are things you can’t prepare for. At some point, you have to rely on your character and how deeply you’re willing to dig.

Nadia Nakai (Supplied)

Sowetan: What will be your biggest personal challenge on the island?

Du-Pont: I’m short. If there are any high-reaching or jumping challenges, I might struggle. Yoh, and running long distances or swimming far could also be interesting. I can do both at a cute level, but nowhere near an athletic level; and there are some serious athletes in this competition.

Sowetan: What are you most excited to experience outside of the actual challenges?

Du-Pont: Being at the beach. I love the ocean and I’ve dedicated a lot of time trying to protect it through my work and missions with Greenpeace. I hope the experience isn’t so tough and hectic that I don’t get a chance to stop and appreciate the beauty around me. I want to take a moment to absorb the wonder of nature and everything Réunion Island has to offer.

Caster Semenya (Supplied)

Sowetan: What else do you have planned for the rest of the year?

Du-Pont: I’ve been in production on a new series as well as an independent film, and I’ve also been nominated for the SA Voice Over Awards. My skincare brand has grown tremendously and was nominated for the SA Fashion Awards, which was such an incredible honour. It’s now one of the fastest-growing SA brands, so I’m incredibly proud of how far it has come. I’m also hoping to do more in the acting space. I’ve missed it so much and I’m excited to get back into that world and explore some new roles.

Sandile Mahlangu (Supplied)

Sowetan