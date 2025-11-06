PODCAST | Unknown to him, Paul Biya retains Cameroonian presidency

Unbeknown to him, ninety-two-year-old Cameroonian president Paul Biya, has been voted back into office for another eight-year term.
Subscribe for free future episodes:iono.fm|Spotify|PlayerFM|Pocket Casts
Sowetan
Unbeknown to him, ninety-two-year-old Cameroonian president Paul Biya, has been voted back into office for another eight-year term.
Subscribe for free future episodes:iono.fm|Spotify|PlayerFM|Pocket Casts
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.