LISTEN | Can you lose your salvation?

A question commonly posed among believers is whether one can lose their salvation. This week’s episode seeks to answer this question while explaining how the Word explains the concept of salvation, as well as how it’s obtained.

I make use of practical examples like belonging to a family and possessing that particular family’s DNA. No matter how many fallouts you have with the family, your identity, DNA and belonging will never change.

However, the life choices you make can make people doubt your sense of belonging or how you were raised. Salvation works in the same way. The identity of being a child of God remains, but we’re not exempt from the consequences of our lifestyle choices.

