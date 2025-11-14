PODCAST | Chaos in courts, fury on campus, family perishes in fire – the week that was

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week’s episode of SL Cabinet is packed with the biggest national stories – and you’ll want to watch or listen from start to finish.

Sowetan reporters Koena Mashale and Nandi Ntini break down everything from shocking police misconduct to high-profile extraditions and the growing GBV crisis shaking the country.

The audio:

The team begins with the bombshell developments at the Madlanga commission, where testimony revealed that suspended EMPD chief Julius Mkhwanazi allegedly issued letters giving murder-accused tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s vehicles free passage through police roadblocks. They unpack what this means for policing, corruption, and the rule of law.

Another major development covered is the extradition of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, the brothers accused of murdering rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. The pair was returned from Eswatini on November 11 after abandoning their legal fight. They now face around 20 charges, including murder, attempted murder, money laundering, and firearms offences.

The episode also covers Michael Pule Tau’s latest failure to appear in court, the national shutdown planned by Women For Change, the Etwatwa shack-fire tragedy, and finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s new inflation-targeting policy ahead of the G20 Summit.

It’s sharp, essential listening.

Sowetan