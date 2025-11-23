PODCAST | Jehovah El Roi – God sees you!

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Have you ever felt unseen, alone and invisible? Whether you were in an unfair, unjust, painful or dark situation of any kind. Whether you are in a situation that you feel is not changing.

Many people in the Bible felt like that: depressed, weary, hopeless and abandoned. But when God found them in their situations, they never remained the same again.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1620175">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

This week’s episode zooms in on God’s “seeing” characteristic. He’s described in the Bible as “El Roi”, God who sees us. The first time we are introduced to that term and title is when Hagar ran away from Sarah’s mistreatment into the wilderness, where she was all alone.

The same God exists today and sees each of us in the midst of situations where we feel unseen.

