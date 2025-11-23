Listen

PODCAST | Jehovah El Roi – God sees you!

Feeling unseen? find hope in the God who sees

Sinazo Kos

Sinazo Kos

Multimedia journalist

A podcast by Sinazo Kos. (Supplied)

Have you ever felt unseen, alone and invisible? Whether you were in an unfair, unjust, painful or dark situation of any kind. Whether you are in a situation that you feel is not changing.

Many people in the Bible felt like that: depressed, weary, hopeless and abandoned. But when God found them in their situations, they never remained the same again.

This week’s episode zooms in on God’s “seeing” characteristic. He’s described in the Bible as “El Roi”, God who sees us. The first time we are introduced to that term and title is when Hagar ran away from Sarah’s mistreatment into the wilderness, where she was all alone.

The same God exists today and sees each of us in the midst of situations where we feel unseen.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Matriculant killed as driver fleeing from chaotic pupils rams into her

2

Dozens displaced at KZN informal settlement built on flood plain

3

Barker aims to turn CAF win into league success

4

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday

5

R2bn Tembisa hospital scandal probe: Hawks official, employee in court for R100k bribe

Related Articles