PODCAST | Matlala Speaks, Trump Strikes Back, and Mbalula Wins: Inside This Week’s SL Cabinet

The latest episode of SL Cabinet is packed with some of the most explosive political developments of the week — and if you’re looking to stay informed, this is an episode you don’t want to skip.

One of the biggest stories unpacked in this episode is the dramatic appearance of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee probing police corruption.

His testimony was tense, unexpected, and revealing — setting the stage for one of the most important corruption inquiries in recent years. The podcast provides an easy-to-follow breakdown of what emerged and why it matters.

The episode also dives into a diplomatic storm involving the United States and the G20.

In a surprising development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 G20 summit in Miami, claiming Pretoria failed to hand over ceremonial instruments of the presidency.

The podcast examines the political implications of Trump’s statement, South Africa’s firm rebuttal, and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s insistence that the handover was properly conducted.

In the legal arena, SL Cabinet covers ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula’s court victory against businessman Brown Mogotsi, whose public allegations have now been declared defamatory and unlawful.

The show also looks at the unfolding case of Judge Portia Phahlane, who faces corruption and money laundering charges linked to church leadership battles.

The episode wraps up a conversation on Duduzil Zuma and her connection to the Ukraine soldier scandal.

Whether you follow politics, legal battles, or global affairs, this week’s SL Cabinet offers clear, engaging insight into the stories shaping the nation.

Tune in on Simplecast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your preferred platform to stay in the loop.