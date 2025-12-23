LISTEN | Real or replica, firing a gun in public raises safety concerns, expert warns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwanokuthula police are investigating after a video surfaced of Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi discharging a firearm during a homecoming celebration after her son returned from initiation school.

Gun Free South Africa says Bitou’s deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi could face criminal charges regardless of whether a firearm was real or a replica, and praised police for opening an investigation.

Stanley Maphosa, executive director of Gun Free South Africa, said a viral video showing Kolwapi firing what appeared to be a gun during her son’s umgidi ceremony raises public safety and legal concerns, even if the firearm was a replica.

The video widely shared on social media shows Kolwapi at an outdoor street celebration for her son’s Xhosa initiation homecoming, marking his transition to manhood. She is dancing and ululating amid a cheering crowd, including nearby children, when she pulls out a handgun, raises it and fires shots into the air, with visible muzzle flashes, smoke and loud bangs.

In response to the video, Kolwapi denied a real firearm was used. She said the object was a replica (toy gun) and accused political opponents of exploiting the incident for their own gain. However, Maphosa said whether the gun was real or fake, the safety risks are real.

“It’s very difficult for someone who is not trained to determine if a firearm is fake or real. Public safety is what matters. People cannot tell [the difference] — the fear and panic are real,” he said.

Listen to an expert’s view:

Maphosa said firing a firearm in public, whether real or imitation, is illegal and dangerous.

“Displaying and firing a gun in that fashion is against the law and is not meant for a public ceremony. Celebratory gunfire is harmful. If there are bullets, they can injure children and bystanders,” he said.

He commended police for opening a criminal case: “If the investigation proves the gun was real, there will be a case. If it was a replica, there will still be a case. The behaviour itself is illegal, especially from a leader who knows the law. Leadership behaviour sets a tone. When leaders behave recklessly, it normalises dangerous behaviour. In South Africa, where 33 people die from gunshots every day, normalising the conduct is another crisis in itself.”

The Bitou municipality confirmed police are investigating the incident after a criminal case was opened by a member of the public. The municipality said the umgidi celebrations were private family events and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability.

The ANC in the Western Cape distanced itself from Kolwapi, noting she represents the Ikhwezi Political Movement, which is in coalition with the DA in Bitou, and not the ANC.

TimesLIVE