PODCAST | MATRIC RESULTS: Debunking myths about math literacy and 30% pass mark

A matric learner gives hugs to her friend after she finds out she passed her matric exams. (KABELO MOKOENA )

OWLAG’s Math leader Dumisani Tshabalala gives us an Idiot’s Guide to what the 2025 matric results mean

