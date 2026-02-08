PODCAST | Holy Spirit’s presence in life’s darkest moments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This has to be my most vulnerable episode yet. I experienced the worst emotional breakdown of my life and felt like Elijah when he had had enough.

If it wasn’t for the presence of the Holy Spirit, who reminded me of His word at that moment, I wouldn’t have been rescued from that ditch.

I encourage you as we embark on a new month — have a relationship with the Holy Spirit. He will rescue you too in such moments!

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1642325">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Sowetan