PODCAST | Gender wars grieve God’s heart

This week on Deeply Rooted, we shine the light on a rising divide between His creation, men and women. In many spaces in society, it occurs oftentimes where we see the two genders at loggerheads for more reasons than one.

Although calling each other out for harmful behaviors is vital, God’s heart is for us to desire unity as He does for us.

God revealed to me, through scripture how the conflict breaks His heart, pointing me to His original intent, which is unity and peaceful coexistence between both parties.