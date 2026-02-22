Information

PODCAST | Gender wars grieve God’s heart

God’s intent is unity between male and female

Sinazo Kos

Sinazo Kos

Multimedia journalist

A podcast by Sinazo Kos. (Supplied)

This week on Deeply Rooted, we shine the light on a rising divide between His creation, men and women. In many spaces in society, it occurs oftentimes where we see the two genders at loggerheads for more reasons than one.

Although calling each other out for harmful behaviors is vital, God’s heart is for us to desire unity as He does for us.

God revealed to me, through scripture how the conflict breaks His heart, pointing me to His original intent, which is unity and peaceful coexistence between both parties.


Editor’s Choice

1

Former Mpumalanga education department acting head arrested for alleged R114m tender corruption

2

Beating Pirates was not the original plan, says Casric Stars coach Mthombeni

3

5 things you need to know about Shadrack Sibiya’s testimony on Thursday

4

Capitec Bank apologises for body brought to KZN branch

5

WATCH | ‘I want my money’: Victims confront scam suspect’s sister

Related Articles