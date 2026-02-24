Beauty therapist follows passion to open luxury spa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Katlego Moloto, founder of Body Bar Studio, has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment to investing in small businesses.

When Katlego Moloto used her last R3,000 to buy a mobile massage bed in 2021, she had no idea that just a few years later she would be running a flourishing wellness and beauty spa.

The start-up is located at the prestigious Angels View Hotel along Mpumalanga’s Panorama Route.

Today, the founder and owner of Body Bar Studio employs three permanent beauty therapists and brings in additional contractors during peak seasons.

Her journey is one of resilience, passion and the power of government support in unlocking the potential of young entrepreneurs.

Moloto, a qualified beauty therapist who graduated from the Academy of Beauty Therapy in Hillcrest in 2013, honed her craft in Johannesburg.

“After getting my qualification, I worked for independent beauty salons, franchises and hotels in Johannesburg. I gained a lot of experience and confidence,” she said.

Despite building a promising career in the city, she felt called to return home to Mpumalanga. “I decided to move back home to Hazyview, where I worked for five-star lodges. I wanted to bring my skills back to my community.”

Her entrepreneurial leap came in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In 2021, just after the restrictions were lifted, I saw a gap in the market. People were still scared to leave their homes, even for self-care,” she said.

“I started a mobile service where I would go directly to clients wherever they were.”

Leaving the security of employment was not easy.

“I left my job and focused entirely on the business. I used my last R3,000 to buy a mobile bed and started servicing areas mainly in Hazyview and Bushbuckridge. It was scary, but I believed in my vision.”

Moloto targeted hospitality establishments, offering her services to their guests.

“I approached hotels and built relationships with them. That is how the Angels View opportunity came about. We built a good relationship and I later asked if I could be permanently based at their premises.”

In 2023, Body Bar Studio officially opened its doors at Angels View Hotel in Graskop.

Funding played a crucial role in accelerating her growth. Initially self-funded, Moloto later received a R50,000 grant from the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

“At the time, I only had one massage bed. With the grant, I bought more beds and equipment such as facial steamers and other essentials.”

She also successfully applied for funding through the Mpumalanga tourism youth fund – a partnership between the department of economic development and tourism and the NYDA – and was granted R259,000. The fund forms part of a broader R4m investment awarded to 31 youth-owned tourism enterprises in the province.

“Government funding has really helped me a lot. It has helped me increase revenue and grow the business.”

Delivering the 2026 state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the challenges facing small businesses, particularly those owned by women and young people.

He announced that the government would provide more than R2.5bn in funding to over 180,000 small, micro and medium enterprises (SMME) this year, extend R1.bn in guarantees, and amend regulations to make it easier to access credit.

Moloto welcomed the president’s commitment. “This is exactly the kind of support SMMEs are looking for. It will go a long way in enabling other start-ups to grow and flourish.”

While the journey has not been without obstacles, her passion keeps her going.

“Entrepreneurship is not a smooth journey. There are tough days. But there are also days that make it really worthwhile and remind me why I started. Working with people every day and helping them feel better about themselves keeps me motivated.” – GCIS’s Vuk’uzenzele