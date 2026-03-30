LISTEN | Santaco says fare increases ‘necessary’ as costs soar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The national taxi mother body said associations are set to increase taxi fares soon as the department of mineral resources and energy announces the new fuel price hike.

However, Sowetan understands that one association in Gauteng has already increased its fares by R5.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1661392">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Rebecca Phala said that, due to the special circumstances created by the Iran-America and Israel war, fare hikes are necessary.

“Procedurally, Santaco is the mother body of the associations, and there are over 1,200 associations, including short-distance and long-distance operators. When we determine an increase, we don’t only look at petrol; there are many factors, such as instalments and services,” said Phala.

“But the current situation is unique because experts are talking about anything beyond R5 increase, which automatically means you have to consider a hike. In principle, the taxi industry is considering an increase,” she said.

However, she added that the decision varies by area and is the prerogative of the individual associations.

“The exact percentage of any increase will be determined by the respective associations because it is their prerogative. They understand that if they increase by R10, it might push commuters away. They know the dynamics of commuters,” Phala said.

She said the situation is serious, and the industry is awaiting the final announcement on the fuel hike from the department on April 1.

“Council is confirming that fares will be increased because circumstances are dire. Our operators are being told they cannot fill tanks. In some areas, diesel has already run out, and in others, prices have already risen. One must also remember that diesel is not regulated by government, and prices differ from place to place, so we are definitely considering hikes,” Phala said.

Sowetan