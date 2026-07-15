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PODCAST | PAYDAY TO PAYDAY: How not to break the bank for the Durban July

Sowetan’s new personal finance podcast helps you understand your relationship with money, how you can improve it and more

Sibongile Mashaba

Sibongile Mashaba

News Editor

Don’t let the Durban July glitz and glam you see on TV and social media fool you into thinking you can’t afford to attend the event.

In Sowetan’s new podcast, Payday to Payday, we help you plan and budget for it.

You can look good by restyling your old clothes or go thrifting for amazing vintage pieces.

Our guest, Sowetan SMag editor-in-chief Emmanuel Tjiya provides tips on how you can look good without breaking the bank.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

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