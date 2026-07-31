PODCAST | PAYDAY TO PAYDAY: Behind anxious wallets

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At least 39% of consumers say they expect that they could miss a repayment on a bill or loan in the coming months.

This week, Payday to Payday looks at insights on consumers’ personal finances which include credit trends as people struggle to make ends meet to vehicle finance and home loans.

TransUnion’s director of research and consulting, Ayesha Hatea, helps us unpack the latest Consumer Pulse Study for the second quarter of 2026.

July marks Savings Month.

“If we think about savings and the purpose, it’s quite a harsh discussion to have with consumers who are living from payday to payday,” says Hatea.

“The understanding is really about how do I create enough buffer in my wallet for the shocks, inflation...”

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