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PAYDAY TO PAYDAY | Making money moves that matter

From saving habits to spending sprees, Gugu and Sibongile unpack the money choices we make

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Story audio is generated using AI

What is your relationship with money? Are you a person who saves first or spends first? And have you ever had that all-too-familiar “Where did my money go? moment?

In this episode of Payday to Payday, hosts Gugu Phandle and Sibongile Mashaba get real about their relationships with money and the financial choices we make in our day-to-day lives. From spending habits and saving to those moments when the money seems to disappear before payday, they ask each other the questions many of us can relate to.

It’s an honest and light-hearted conversation about money, habits and making better financial moves — one payday at a time.

Sowetan

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