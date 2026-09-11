PAYDAY TO PAYDAY | Wills month advice: leave a legacy, not a mess

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If you were to die today, what are you leaving behind?

Is it a legacy that your loved ones can carry forward or is it a mess that will see them drag each other to court as they fight for your assets?

You could have a will but not have told anyone where it is. If you’re 16 and you’ve inherited wealth from your parents, have you spoken to anyone about drawing up a will?

“I’m young,” you could be thinking to yourself. But ask yourself, what will happen to that wealth if something were to happen to you?

In the latest episode of our Payday to Payday podcast, hosts Sibongile Mashaba and Gugu Phandle speak to Sanlam Trust CEO advocate Sankie Morata not only about the importance of having a will but also about the disadvantages and processes that come with winding up an estate.

“A will is one of the few opportunities people have to make their wishes clear and decide who should be responsible for carrying them out. Without that guidance, loved ones can find themselves navigating a legal process while grieving, or important decisions being made according to legislation rather than personal wishes.

“The smoother estates are usually those where key decisions have been made in advance, affairs have been kept up to date, and family members know where to find the information they need,” says Morata.

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