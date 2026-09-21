Listen

PODCAST | If we return to God, He shall heal our land

Our response as children of God to tragedies

Sinazo Kos

Sinazo Kos

Multimedia journalist

A podcast by Sinazo Kos. (Supplied)

What should or response to unusual tragedies in our nation be as a church? The Lord gave a formula in case of crises in His Word.

The book of 2 Chronicles 7:14 says “Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land.”

This week’s episode shows that we shouldn’t be idle with arms folded during tragedies like gender-based violence, but we should respond with joint repentance and prayer as the church and practically standing up against violence and seeking as per Isaiah 1:17.

Editor’s Choice

1

WIN BIG with the Sowetan WhatsApp channel and Hisense

2

SOWETAN | Government must be firm on GBV perpertrators

3

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | There’s more to Cosatu congress collapse than meets the eye

4

NARNIA BOHLER-MULLER | ‘Don’t run alone’: the curfew we keep placing on women

5

DARYL SWANEPOEL | No, not all government contracts below R20m will be reserved for black-owned businesses

Related Articles