PODCAST | If we return to God, He shall heal our land

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What should or response to unusual tragedies in our nation be as a church? The Lord gave a formula in case of crises in His Word.

The book of 2 Chronicles 7:14 says “Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land.”

This week’s episode shows that we shouldn’t be idle with arms folded during tragedies like gender-based violence, but we should respond with joint repentance and prayer as the church and practically standing up against violence and seeking as per Isaiah 1:17.