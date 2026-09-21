PODCAST | If we return to God, He shall heal our land

What should or response to unusual tragedies in our nation be as a church? The Lord gave a formula in case of crises in His Word.
The book of 2 Chronicles 7:14 says “Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land.”
This week’s episode shows that we shouldn’t be idle with arms folded during tragedies like gender-based violence, but we should respond with joint repentance and prayer as the church and practically standing up against violence and seeking as per Isaiah 1:17.