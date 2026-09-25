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PAYDAY TO PAYDAY | Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse on royalties and money lessons

Music legend Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse chats about money

Sibongile Mashaba

Sibongile Mashaba

News Editor

From driving a vehicle he’s had for 20 years to buying a plot of land and saving money — no matter how little it is, it may be learning to separate “wants” from “needs”.

In the latest episode of Payday to Payday, music legend Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse unpacks his relationship with money and speaks about the payment of royalties and why many artists die as paupers.

Sowetan

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