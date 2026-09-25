PAYDAY TO PAYDAY | Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse on royalties and money lessons

From driving a vehicle he’s had for 20 years to buying a plot of land and saving money — no matter how little it is, it may be learning to separate “wants” from “needs”.
In the latest episode of Payday to Payday, music legend Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse unpacks his relationship with money and speaks about the payment of royalties and why many artists die as paupers.
- Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.