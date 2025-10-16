Alfa Romeo updates Tonale compact crossover

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is a rare sight on SA roads. This week, the manufacturer released details of an updated version of its slow-selling crossover.

It is a comprehensive facelift rather than a new generation model. According to the brand, the front and rear tracks have been widened. A new grille, wider lower air intakes, swankier alloy wheel options and revised Alfa Romeo emblems comprise the exterior enhancements.

The grade walk consists of basic, Sprint, Ti, Veloce and limited-edition Sport Speciale. Look out for black Tonale rear lettering on the Veloce and Sport Speciale trims.

The colour palette for the new Tonale has expanded to eight shades, with the introduction of three new metallic paints: Rosso Brera, Verde Monza, and Giallo Ocra.

Inside, its makers claim to have improved overall quality. The updated version introduces new combinations of colours and finishes, such as the new “cannelloni” ribbed weave seats, served with the option of a two-tone pairing.

Richer materials promise to enliven cabin ambience. (Supplied)

A new rotary gear selector is positioned on the redesigned center console, though it is still possible to change gears using the iconic billet aluminum paddles on the steering wheel.

Basic features inside include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Alfa Connect infotainment system with a 10.25-inch display, wireless mirroring, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Keyless system, the dual-zone automatic climate control with air quality sensor, 60/40 folding rear seats, electrochrome interior rearview mirror and electrically adjustable wing mirrors are also standard.

The augmented wheel track claims to reduce roll and understeer, imbuing the Tonale with stronger performance credentials. Alfa Romeo assures that a variety of engines will be offered according to market demands.

The Tonale Ibrida has a four-cylinder 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with variable-geometry turbo (VGT), made solely for the Tonale, combined with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and front-wheel drive, representing the latest evolution of the brand’s 48V hybrid technology.

The rear, like the front, boasts a wider track for improved dynamics. (Supplied)

A 1.6l diesel is available with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The top of the range is the Q4 Ibrida plug-in, with electrified all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission. The line-up includes two power levels: a 141kW version and a more powerful 201kW model.

Stellantis SA, responsible for the Alfa Romeo brand, said the newcomer is under consideration. No details around timing or derivatives for our market have been confirmed.