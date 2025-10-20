REVIEW | Surprisingly pleasant MG HS has higher aspirations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As a petrolhead and motoring scribe, it pains me to admit that my experience of the MG brand is limited only to the wares birthed during its Chinese reinvention. But, there you go. Hopefully one day, it would be great to get behind the wheel of a 2000s TF roadster or ZT sedan.

Back in 2011, the marque made a return to the country, spearheaded by a saloon and an interesting-looking fastback, both dubbed MG6. My test unit, early in 2012, was a white example of the former.

The product left one ambivalent. It looked decent and was well-equipped, priced to undercut certain mainstream rivals, which at the time included now-retired nameplates like the Volkswagen Jetta, plus sedan iterations of the Ford Focus and Chevrolet Cruze.

Its cabin had fairly decent finishes, despite the adhesive smell that plagued most Chinese-built vehicles of that period. Other quirks included a finicky handbrake with the release button placed underneath, not at the tip, plus an infotainment system that tried (and failed) to imitate BMW iDrive. The six-speed manual had a notchy feel, though redeemed somewhat by the punch of the Rover-era 1.8l turbocharged petrol motor.

Then in 2014 MG tried to capture the compact B-segment hatchback space with the MG3, an endearing looker, once again priced competitively, which might have helped some overlook shortcomings versus polished, established alternatives like the Volkswagen Polo.

Shortly after that, MG went quiet. One wonders how its local fortunes would have played out had it pressed along, primed for the Chinese brand boom that eventually started brewing around 2018.

The firm made a return to SA in December 2024, launching with three models: the budget ZS crossover, the medium-sized HS which competes in the C-segment and the sexy Cyberster, an all-electric roadster.

Last week, the middle-child HS arrived for a closer look in swanky Luxury trim. Visually, it has all the usual hallmarks of a contemporary Chinese vehicle. That means aggressive pleats, an angry gaze, a gaping maw and cues that may or may not have been inspired by other European premium sport-utility vehicles.

MG took the opportunity to point out some of the “British” nods in the design language, such as rear lights said to resemble the sharpness of London’s Shard building. That is cute, but perhaps the strongest British cue is how similar it looks to an Aston Martin DBX from the front.

Rear lights said to be inspired by London's Shard building. (Supplied)

Behind the wheel, the HS is a radical improvement from the days of the MG6. It is what you might describe as near-premium. The execution, fit and finish puts one in mind of an Audi Q3 from a few years ago – and this is meant in a positive way. Possibly no coincidence that some of those flavours have crept in because SAIC, the Chinese conglomerate that owns MG, has joint ventures with the Volkswagen Group in its domestic market. That operation has been going since 1984, responsible for the production of Volkswagen, Audi and Škoda models for China.

Starting up the HS, nosing out of the parking basement over its many speed-impeding mounds, its suspension damping was clearly tuned to be on the firmer side. Not uncomfortably so. Negotiating traffic and the city’s iffy road surfaces on the commute home, the MG felt remarkably tidy, its cabin nicely sealed against the acoustic chaos of honking horns and rushing traffic.

Hushed to the point where it allowed me to identify the first two of four notable gripes. The first two are in the same category: squeaks and creaks. The driver’s seat bolster seems to rub against the centre armrest, which produces an irritating sound.

The other noise was less easy to pinpoint, coming from somewhere behind the fascia on the driver’s side. In fairness, these are gremlins that might even beset a genuine premium German car, so perhaps this was just an unfortunate case of poor luck for the unit that ended up in my possession.

The third gripe? That relates to the finicky operation of the infotainment system. As with many rivals, the setup hides controls for air-conditioning, among other features. Screen size is reasonable, but the sensitivity and menu layout could improve ‐ you find yourself prodding more than twice to execute the desired action.

The last issue – and many Chinese cars are guilty of the same – is the intrusive nature of driver assistance functions that could be better adapted to local conditions. Luckily, you can switch off the audible warnings, but that means navigating through the infotainment system.

All that aside, the HS imprinted itself as a pleasant daily companion. From the grippy three-spoke wheel to the well-resolved suspension tuning, as well as minimal wind and tyre roar intrusion even at freeway speeds. The biggest surprise came from the powertrain. You already know that the Chinese firms have a penchant for turbocharged petrol 1.5l displacements. Some iterations are better than others.

Perceived quality is good, cabin is well-insulated, but some finish issues were observed (and heard). (Supplied)

The 1.5l unit in the HS produces 125kW/275Nm to the front wheels. Certain Chinese cars have a knack for severe lag and disjointedness between accelerator depression and momentum, but that characteristic does not plague the HS. Fork out a bit more and you can have a 2.0l unit, also turbocharged petrol, delivering a substantial 170kW/370Nm.

The 1.5l uses a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, operating without the low-speed clunkiness that many gearboxes of this variety exhibit. Shift quality is great, buttery at a slower pace, and responsive under kick-down. The 2.0-litre version uses a nine-speed automatic.

Pricing starts at R499,900 for the 1.5T Comfort; the 1.5T Luxury goes for R534,900. Those derivatives represent the best value. Because the 2.0T model’s pricing (R629,900 for the Comfort to R665,900 for the Luxury) places it among heavy hitters from proven legacy brands, as well as Chinese rivals which have deeper roots in SA.

The warranty is of a five-year/200,000km duration with a separate seven-year/unlimited mileage offering for the engine. A five-year/90,000km service plan is included in the price.