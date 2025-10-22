LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Ford Everest Platinum shows off its connected side

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A decade ago the notion of a “connected car” may have been limited to whether it had Bluetooth or not.

These days we expect modern cars to fully integrate with our lives, as full-on digital companions that listen, take orders and make our daily commutes that much more immersive.

It has been our second month with the Ford Everest Platinum, a test duration that will see us reporting on the vehicle until February next year. We recently explored some of the connectivity highlights as part of the FordPass smartphone application.

The offering is available to most Ford models in the present line-up. Download it, link the vehicle using its VIN details, and you are good to go.

Ford Pass turns smartphone into a key. (Brenwin Naidu)

It allows the owner to keep tabs on various aspects of the vehicle, including its parked location, tyre pressures and fuel level. You can also operate the horn remotely or start the car from afar. Seems gimmicky, but there are instances where this has proven useful, if only to make a quicker exit.

Owners are able to schedule a service using the system too, an occasion we are far away from, since the car has only just passed the 1,300km mark.

Although it has crossed my mind to check on whether any of Ford’s numerous recall campaigns might apply to our Everest. Put a pin in this for a future report.

So far, the 3.0l V6 turbocharged diesel engine source has proven to be an absolute peach. While we have had many Ford models in our long-term programme over the past few years, this is my first encounter as custodian of a six-cylinder.

It feels like a treat each time you fire it up and hear that silky, refined sextet breathe into life. Obviously, filling station visits are less fun, given the sizable 76l tank. A first-world problem indeed.

Diesel consumption over the past 1,000km or so has settled into the 11l/100km region. The vehicle was collected with a mere 300km on its odometer, so that figure might improve once the break-in period has been properly observed.

Versatile rear compartment has proven handy. (Brenwin Naidu)

The 3.0l unit is a torque-rich powerhouse that does not need to be wound out in order to hustle the 2,487kg sport-utility vehicle briskly. Judicious accelerator use is all that is needed to get the hefty Everest toward an acceptable pace.

To give you an indication of just how effortless the grunt is, look at the digital tachometer at around 100km/h: barely ticking over at an easy 1,700rpm.

At that point one hardly hears the motor from within the well-insulated cabin, with its upmarket trappings that provide a very clear distinction from what is experienced behind the wheels of the humbler XLT, Sport or Wildtrak versions.

Of course, we look forward to seeing what 0-100km/h sprint times we can get out of it down the straight track at the Gerotek test facilities.

So far, the car has spent the majority of its time in the Eco driving mode, which also gives the digital instrument cluster a nice green tinge. The start-stop function can be deactivated courtesy of a button on the centre console.

Consumption details after crossing the 1,000km mark. (Brenwin Naidu)

Despite its luxuriously trimmed cabin designed to cosset families, the Platinum can still roll up its sleeves and be put to work, honouring the grafter roots of that ladder-frame chassis.

The third row of seats folds down electronically; place the second row flat, and you get a whopping 1,818l of storage space. Just about hearse-like, but we have no intentions for such activities.

Instead, the Everest showed its hauling strengths for a recent celebration of life, lugging heavy LED numbers and a lengthy backing board for a birthday display.

Ladder-frame sport-utility vehicles are a South African staple, with a number of contenders in the mix. But the Everest in Platinum trim dials a level of plushness and sophistication into the recipe that none of its direct peers seem to have matched as yet. One looks forward to clocking countless miles behind the wheel.

ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 300km

CURRENT ODOMETER: 527km

PRAISES: Clever connectivity functions, creamy six-cylinder motor, ability to haul as if it were a minivan.

GRIPES: There simply has to be a way to deactivate the loud honk every time you lock the vehicle.

AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 11.3l/100km