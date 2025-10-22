New Toyota FJ Cruiser revealed in Japan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new FJ will be launched officially in 2026.

The FJ Cruiser nameplate has been rebirthed for the modern world. And while purists may argue about some aspects of the latest iteration, it seems to stay true to the off-road principles forged by its forebears.

Toyota revealed the newcomer at the Japan Mobility Show taking place this week. It is set to launch in global markets next year, joining the 4x4 portfolio comprising Land Cruiser 300, Prado and 70 Series. The SA arm of Toyota confirmed that the FJ Cruiser is under strong consideration for local introduction.

Cabin borrows many elements from the Land Cruiser Prado. (Supplied)

The FJ Cruiser traces its lineage to the original Toyota BJ of 1951, the first vehicle to climb Mount Fuji’s sixth station. Over 12-million vehicles sporting the Land Cruiser nameplate have been sold over the past seven decades, in more than 190 countries.

Developed under the concept of “Freedom and Joy”, the new Land Cruiser FJ offers a fresh take on the brand’s 70-year heritage of durability, reliability, and off-road prowess. According to Toyota, the more compact dimensions of the vehicle will pander to a new generation of adventure seekers.

The FJ’s bold, boxy silhouette pays homage to classic Land Cruisers. Short overhangs and flared fenders signal off-road ambitions. Inside, buyers will find a horizontal instrument panel, executed in a conventional way typical of Toyota. It looks almost identical to the cabin of the Land Cruiser Prado, just smaller.

Built on the brand's IMV architecture, the new FJ promises to stay true to off-road roots. (Supplied)

Toyota has used its widespread IMV platform for the model, with a shorter wheelbase than its predecessor promising improved maneuverability. A tall ground clearance and sturdy chassis should imbue it with the terrain-taming ability expected of a Land Cruiser.