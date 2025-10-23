Changan returns to SA with Deepal S07 electric vehicle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a lengthy hiatus, Changan has returned to SA, aiming for a more successful venture as the market faces increasing imports from China.

Kicking off the line-up is their new electric vehicle dubbed Deepal S07. Designed in Turin, Italy, and engineered in the UK, the newcomer features striking aesthetics. It boasts a rakish silhouette, frameless doors, concealed door handles, 20-inch alloy wheels and distinctive LED lighting.

The cabin is said to be inspired by “timeless Mediterranean yacht design”, featuring a wraparound centre console, soft-touch premium materials and unique panel finishes.

On the digitisation front, it comprises a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment screen, voice and gesture control, an augmented reality heads-up display and the expected suite of driver assistance technologies.

This includes lane-keeping assist, traffic and pedestrian detection and avoidance, adaptive cruise control, multiple airbags and several collision warning systems.

Its electric powertrain produces up to 160kW and 320Nm. The claimed range is 560km. The brand is yet to publish pricing details but has confirmed the vehicle will benefit from a five-year/150,000km warranty.

The Changan line-up will also feature the Hunter bakkie, CS75 Pro sport-utility vehicle and Alsvin compact sedan.