Yangwang U9 Xtreme sets class record at Nürburgring

The U9 Xtreme was modified ahead of its Nordschleife endeavour.

The U9 Xtreme from BYD subdivision Yangwang has achieved yet another bragging right.

Following its high-speed record of 496.22km/h at ATP Papenburg, the model has laid down a lap record at the famed Nürburgring, laying claim to being the fastest electric super sports car around the Green Hell circuit.

The U9X lapped the track in 6m59.157sec – slicing more than five seconds off the previous record time in the class, becoming the first such vehicle to dip under the seven-minute barrier.

“The limited-edition U9 Xtreme has proven that it is not only the world’s fastest car in a straight line but also a vehicle with the performance and dynamic qualities necessary to break lap records on a circuit with a wide variety of corners,” said executive vice president Stella Li.

The driver for the record lap was Moritz Kranz, an experienced German racer who has notched up almost 10,000 laps of the ultra-challenging Nordschleife circuit during a career in GT competition.

The U9 Xtreme is built on a 1,200V ultra-high-voltage platform, equipped with four high-performance motors, each capable of 30,000rpm. BYD claims the car delivers a whopping total output of over 2,206kW.

To conquer the Nürburgring’s classic 20.832km circuit — known for its steep elevation changes and demanding corners — the U9 Xtreme featured a completely redesigned cooling system compared to the regular model, a new titanium-alloy carbon-ceramic braking system, and GitiSport semi-slick tyres, jointly developed with the tyre manufacturer.

The U9 Xtreme has a limited series production run of no more than 30 units.