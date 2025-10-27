REVIEW | Why BMW’s 2025 118 is the premium hatch to have

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some BMW designs are only fully appreciated with the passage of time.

When the original 1 Series was launched in 2004, its diminutive profile and unusual shape seemed at odds with the typical BMW flavour, defined by a lineage of rakish three-box saloons in different sizes.

Of course, it was a major improvement over the entry-level BMW it succeeded; the Compact variant of the 3 Series, which had a gawky face and awkwardly shortened butt.

Seen in the modern landscape of aggressive crossovers (and BMW models with massive grilles), the 21-year-old baby Bimmer comes across as a charming, petite little thing, visually interesting with its “flame-surfacing” that was ahead of its time and a shooting brake silhouette, particularly amplified when ordered as a three-door model. Get a 130i manual, and you have something on the cusp of modern classic status.

BMW appears to have mastered the art of user-friendly digitisation. (BMW SA)

With the 1 Series, the Munich firm sought to capture a share of the C-segment market, touting vaunted rear-wheel drive credentials as a unique selling point among front-wheel drive competitors that included the Volkswagen Golf, Audi A3, Ford Focus and Mazda 3.

It held on to its driving-fun-focused sensibilities until the third-generation model, which adopted a front-wheel drive chassis, enabling improved interior packaging.

The message to enthusiasts? Nothing personal, just business. Apparently, the research indicated that most 1 Series buyers do not care for the old, traditional layout anyway, hence the shift towards the conventional format that its rivals had always used.

At the beginning of 2025, BMW SA introduced the latest F70 1 Series, which is effectively an extensive revision of the previous F40. No radical transformations under the skin, but a considerable visual makeover and a cabin execution that is in line with the latest breed of BMW models.

That means a fascia that is all but devoid of physical switchgear, save for essentials like indicator and wiper stalks, ignition, audio volume, gear selection, window operation and satellite controls on the steering wheel. Everything else is done via the infotainment screen.

By now, most consumers in the premium class are accustomed to this extensive form of digitisation. BMW systems appear to be a cut above in terms of user friendliness, with simple menus and an intuitive operating process. The climate control, for example, is not hidden behind layers of fiddly tabs, which makes adjusting preferences easier while on the move.

One wishes there were a physical button for the automatic start-stop system; however, its deactivation option is found under driving settings.

Interestingly, the test unit sent by BMW SA was as close to the base specification as possible. Such examples are always welcomed, allowing us to see exactly what a buyer gets for their cash before optional frills. The entry-level 118 (the lower-case “i” for injection was deleted from the naming convention) is a far cry from what a standard starter BMW was even a decade ago.

Rear looks are on the generic side, but inoffensive. (BMW SA)

In response to cheaper Far East imports loaded with full specifications, some German manufacturers have realised they need to up the ante to keep buyers from feeling fleeced.

The 118 has all the expected infotainment capabilities, including built-in navigation, a digital instrument cluster, leatherette upholstery, reverse camera, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights and 17-inch alloys with a swanky diamond-cut finish that look smarter than the plain Jane rollers that BMW once deployed on their base units.

Manual seat adjustment is perhaps the only reminder that you are in the standard car. This did not bother me, but the one omission that did was the lack of adjustable lower lumbar support. Pretty much my only gripe with the car.

The five-door configuration makes it reasonably practical, with boot space of 380l, extending to 1,200l.

The build quality of the new 1 Series is worth highlighting, in reference to its direct rivals from Audi and Mercedes-Benz. While the updated Audi A3 shows evidence of blatant cost-cutting and the Merc A-Class is markedly less plush than its larger siblings, the fit and finish of the BMW is consistent with what you would get in pricier models wearing the roundel.

It offers rich textures, from the supple steering upholstery to the material lining the fascia and door panel mouldings. Insulation is exceptional for a car of this class, and this feels like a product worthy of the premium descriptor.

A sentiment that translates into the driving experience, too. What the front-wheel drive 1 Series may have lost in sensation and involvement, it makes up for in refinement. The ride is genuinely comfortable, steady on 205/55-profile tyres that happily soak up a pothole’s thwack.

Now, while it might not be as engaging as before, it can still connect the corners to straights in a very tidy manner. Remember that it uses a similar architecture to the fun-to-drive Mini family, so that sporting essence is tangible, just overlaid with a more sober, comfort-oriented character.

It might displease some to learn that the 118 uses a three-cylinder engine. On the other hand, one could view it as a six-cylinder glass half-full. As far back as the F20 facelift, BMW has used its 1.5l triple-pot in the 1 Series, a motor which also served in the F30 318i as well as the hybridised i8 sports car.

There are no major criticisms in terms of smoothness, with the only giveaway being the distinctive thrumming engine note — suppressed for the most part but obviously heard under foot-flat acceleration. Put it in the “adds character” column.

The unit makes for sprightly performance, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 8.5 seconds, outputting 115kW/230Nm. It is the kind of car you can drive in spirited fashion almost all the time, without getting into trouble. And without derailing your monthly fuel budget. Average fuel economy after our week of driving was 6.7l/100km.

Behold, the "normal size" kidney grilles. (BMW SA)

A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gets the job done slickly. The lack of “manual” shifter paddles seemed like an oversight at first (for tipping down into a lower gear during quick overtaking), but the quick-witted transmission obviates the need for driver intervention. You can tip it into a mode marked “L”, which keeps the tachometer in the higher ranges for brisker driving requirements.

So the base 118 looks spiffy, is relatively well-equipped, feels like an upmarket German product ought to and combines punchy performance with good economy. Great virtues, but what really seals the deal is the price of R713,900. Pictured here is the 118 M Sport for R753,395. Warranty is of a two-year/unlimited mileage duration, and the maintenance plan is a five-year/100,000km offering.

Comparing apples with apples, the base pricing of the 118 substantially undercuts both the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The least expensive A3 goes for R808,200, and the entry-level A-Class costs R813,124.