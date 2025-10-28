Motorists warned to not use non-accredited repairers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“Cutting corners for convenience or a quick turnaround can end up costing you far more in the long run,” cautions Sambra.

The SA Motor Body Repairers Association (Sambra) has urged motorists to be cautious when opting to use repairers that are not accredited by their insurer.

“This isn’t just about brand preference – it’s about safeguarding the consumer’s financial and safety interests,” said Sambra’s national director Juan Hanekom.

Sambra is a constituent association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI).

In one recent case reviewed by Sambra, a taxi insurance policyholder was informed that choosing a non-approved repairer would result in the loss of several valuable benefits under their insurance policy.

These included income protection (which covers lost income while the vehicle is off the road), reduced excess payments, coverage for additional repair costs discovered during the repair process, and a quality guarantee on the repair work.

“If a customer insists on using their own repairer, they are required to sign a waiver acknowledging that they forfeit these benefits,” Hanekom said.

“This means if anything goes wrong during or after the repair, or if further damage is discovered, the insurer has no obligation to step in. Consumers are left entirely on their own.”

He stresses that while the freedom to choose a repairer exists, it must be exercised responsibly, and with full understanding of the consequences. “Repairs undertaken outside of an insurer’s approved network may not meet manufacturer standards, may compromise safety, and can reduce the resale value of the vehicle,” said Hanekom.

“Most importantly, there is no quality guarantee or aftercare support if problems arise. Accreditation ensures the repairer has been independently audited for quality, equipment, and training standards.

“It’s the best way to protect your vehicle investment and ensure that repairs are done safely and correctly. Cutting corners for convenience or a quick turnaround can end up costing you far more in the long run.”