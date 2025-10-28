REVIEW | Hyundai Santa Fe gets more sophisticated with hybrid tech

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Although Hyundai has received great acclaim for its electrified models abroad, its local strategy until now has not included these forward-thinking models.

Since SA is a small market in the bigger scheme of things, it is at the mercy of global trends – if Hyundai’s global plan is electrified and those are the only products it makes, then we will inevitably receive those too. No specialised engine-powered production batches purely for our consumption.

A good example of this is the new Santa Fe. Historically, it was offered with the proven 2.2l turbocharged-diesel, four-cylinder motor. This new one is by default a 1.6l turbocharged-petrol incorporating self-charging hybrid technology. Gone is the diesel.

At first you might think this new powertrain is a weak link in what is otherwise bound to be a good package. The most recent iterations of Santa Fe really cemented the competence of the model as a family-friendly, good-value alternative to the usual sport-utility vehicle set.

But after driving the vehicle, such reservations are quickly assuaged. The adoption of electrification replaces, even improves, what may have otherwise been lost in the switch from diesel to petrol.

Hit the start button, and the Hyundai turns on in silence, with the electric system in play. The handover to engine power takes place while on the move, kicking in without noticeable interruption. There are various driving modes to choose from, from frugal to a sporty setting.

The petrol motor produces 132kW/265Nm, while the electric motor delivers 44kW/265Nm. Transmitting power to the all-wheel drive system is a six-speed automatic.

Interior ambience is elegant and uncluttered. (Supplied)

Planting the accelerator down flat, the electric aid provides an instant bridge, with virtually no lag, before the engine is called into action. All systems go, the Santa Fe demonstrates the grunt and flexibility almost on par with a six-cylinder, with its combined 175kW/367Nm figure.

The claimed 0-100km/h time of 9.5 seconds is fair, considering the 2,675kg mass of the seven-seater model. All while returning average consumption figures in the late 7l/100km region, not bad at all for a vehicle of this size and weight.

The one area where one may have doubts is that of towing applications. Hyundai claims braked and unbraked figures of 750kg and 1,650kg respectively. The latter figure is less than the 2,500kg figure quoted for the predecessor.

Indeed, the new Santa Fe has become somewhat softer as a result of its added sophistication – with attributes like an underside-mounted spare wheel impacting on ground clearance (177mm) for off-road driving.

It is a road-biased sport-utility vehicle, and in that environment, it excels. A highly comfortable, laid-back cruising experience is what the Santa Fe is about. The straight, uncluttered lines of the exterior are mirrored in the cabin design, with an upright fascia and large window apertures.

Boxy rear translates into a cavernous luggage compartment. (Supplied)

The sizeable steering wheel is heated, as are the front seats, which are also ventilated. The rear (middle row) seats benefit from cooled ventilation too. Boot space is 413l with the third seating row in place, opening up to substantial 2,253l with the third and second rows folded.

Hyundai has always been known for lengthy feature lists in its executive models. And the Santa Fe is no different. Bose audio, leather upholstery, extensive digitisation, semi-autonomous assistance, an electric tailgate, electric seats and rear side sunblinds are standard.

The one element that is not included is built-in navigation, but then again, there are many who prefer to use their smartphones’ Google Maps via Android Auto. A single Elite model grade represents the extent of the range.

At the price, the Santa Fe continues to represent compelling value. Similar money gets you into smaller sport-utility vehicles from traditionally premium marques. They are more dynamic and boast stronger kerb appeal thanks to their badges, but the Hyundai offers a size and specification advantage.

Hyundai's infotainment system is good, but omits built-in navigation. (Supplied)

Buyers may also consider top-tier versions of ladder-frame sport-utility vehicles (Everest, Fortuner and MU-X); but while those are sturdy and superior off-road, they lack the sheer sophistication of the Santa Fe.

A busy price point to be shopping in, but, as always, one needs to make a selection based on their usage requirements.

It costs R1,249,900. Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and six-year/90,000km service plan. A separate eight-year/160,000km warranty applies to the hybrid components.