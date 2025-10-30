Why Nexperia is at the centre of an autos chip crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A standoff between the Netherlands and China over chipmaker Nexperia has sparked a near crisis for global carmakers that has threatened production, laying bare supply chain risks.

The fight hit the headlines over fears about technology transfer from the Dutch company to its Chinese parent, Wingtech, amid rising scrutiny on global tech from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Netherlands-based Nexperia grew from the former chipmaking arm of Philips Electronics. It makes basic inexpensive computer chips in large volumes, with more than 110-billion units a year that go into products like cars and consumer electronics.

Nexperia makes its silicon wafers in Germany and Britain, which are then sent to plants in China and elsewhere in Asia to be sliced into individual chips and packaged.

It was bought for $3.6bn (about R61.7bn) in 2019 by Chinese electronics firm Wingtech. Nexperia had sales of $2bn last year.

Chinese ownership of Nexperia has become divisive in recent years as US-China technology rivalry escalated. Wingtech was put on a US blacklist in 2024, and new US rules this year meant that Nexperia, as a subsidiary, would also be included unless given an exemption. The Dutch government intervened on September 30, saying it would block moves to transfer Nexperia’s technology or operations to China.

A Dutch court also suspended Nexperia CEO and Wingtech founder Zhang Xuezhen, citing mismanagement. Beijing responded by blocking Nexperia products from leaving China, prompting the company to tell carmakers it could no longer guarantee supplies.

Nexperia makes basic power control chips such as transistors and diodes that cost only a few cents to buy. However, such chips are needed in almost every device that uses electricity. In cars, they are used to connect the battery to motors, for lights and sensors, for braking systems, airbag controllers, entertainment systems and electric windows.

Carmakers typically have some stockpiles and alternative suppliers but cannot switch overnight. The sheer volume Nexperia produces makes it hard to find alternative suppliers quickly. All chips used in cars must pass stringent tests, and the qualification process for a new supplier takes months. The top 10 makers of the so-called “discrete” chips include Infineon, Onsemi, STMicroelectronics, Fuji Electric, Renesas and Nexperia.

Carmakers are scouring the globe for alternative supplies. Nissan Motor, Mercedes-Benz and GM have sounded the alarm about the deepening supply crunch. German auto parts supplier Bosch is preparing to furlough staff at its Salzgitter plant if the dispute is not resolved soon. Honda suspended production at a plant in Mexico on Tuesday and has already started to adjust production in the United States and Canada.

The Dutch economic affairs ministry said this week it is in talks with China and hopes it can strike a deal to resolve the crisis. But it did not offer a timeline. The issue may come up at this week’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Nexperia is in contact with the Chinese and US governments over export rules, while Wingtech says the issue can only be resolved by restoring its “full control and ownership rights”.

The longer the stalemate lasts, the more likely it is that Nexperia’s customers will defect to alternative suppliers or that the company will split into a European and a Chinese business, as has already started to happen.