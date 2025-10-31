SA gets accredited electric vehicles technician skills programme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Great Wall Motors is among various brands offering electric vehicles in SA.

The electromobility occupational skills programme looks set to give SA’s automotive sector a boost.

A nationally recognised qualification, the programme was designed to equip technicians with the specialised skills required to safely service and maintain electric and hybrid vehicles.

The qualification process development will be led by the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (MerSETA), as appointed by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations, in collaboration with the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI).

The process began in May 2025 and gained traction by October with the appointment of MerSETA. Naphtaly Mokgotsane, acting CEO, described the move as a long-overdue development.

According to Louis van Huyssteen, RMI’s national training director, SA has a strong legislative foundation for skills development but implementation and practical expertise often fall short

“As South Africa explores EV [electric vehicle] adoption as part of its broader Just Energy Transition, technicians must be trained to manage battery systems, diagnostics and safety protocols,” he said. “The risk of working on EVs without a recognised qualification is grave.”

The qualification development follows a structured process: scoping, appointment of a development quality partner, facilitator procurement, curriculum development by expert practitioners leading to registration, and implementation.

“The automotive industry in South Africa is undergoing a significant transformation towards electromobility; the need for skilled professionals in EV technology will become greater,” said Ipeleng Mabusela, CEO of the RMI.

Various hybrid or full-electric models are available to consumers from brands including Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volvo, BYD, Chery and Great Wall Motors. Although EV sales remain modest, demand is expected to rise.

The qualification is likely to benefit the automotive ecosystem including original equipment manufacturers, motor body repair shops, independent workshops, public TVET colleges and accredited training providers.