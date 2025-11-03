REVIEW | 2025 Opel Grandland lays on Euro charm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Opel is technically a German brand.

But few consider it as unequivocally Teutonic as, say, Volkswagen, or one of the traditional premium players from the classic triumvirate that is Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Instead, Opel was – and still is – largely reflective of the values from its custodians. That used to be General Motors (GM) for many decades, until a few years back when it was absorbed into the Stellantis operation.

In the GM era, one saw American flavours in the Opel arrangement. Consider that cars like the Astra were repurposed as Saturn and Buick models in the US market. The ‘80s Kadett had a doppelganger named the Pontiac Le Mans across the pond. And of course, we also cannot forget the kinship between Opel and UK brand Vauxhaull. Indeed, Opel has always had something of a fluid identity.

Locally the heritage is one of a mainstream brand with sporting qualities, as cemented by golden oldies like the Kadett GSi models of the ‘80s, 200ts in the ‘90s, as well as the OPC range in the 2000s and early 2010s.

In its heyday when it built cars locally, Opel enjoyed mass-market success with the bubble-shaped Corsa Lite, in addition to the Corsa Utility small bakkie.

Classy interior ambience with swanky trimmings. (Supplied)

In the Stellantis organogram, the Opel of today has taken on a French flavour, drawing heavily on the elements available from the Peugeot cousins in particular. You can spot shared items across certain products. The Opel Mokka and Peugeot 2008, for instance, are closely related. The same applies one tier up, where the Opel Grandland uses ingredients from the Peugeot 3008.

The newest version of the former was introduced to SA this year. An electric version of the model is sold abroad, but our market receives one derivative, which is the 1.6T GS Line for R789,900. This includes a five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/90,000km warranty.

Sounds a bit steep until you cross-reference with fellow range-topping C-segment sport-utility vehicle rivals. The amount is par for the course in that space, looking at options from legacy brands, such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5 and Nissan X-Trail. Expectedly, the Grandland is undercut by similarly-sized Chinese players like the Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.

Although the Opel uses shared ingredients, it has its own visual identity, with a conservative but classy execution. The Grandland turned heads with its modern, grille-free front end, incorporating the “Vizor” facial design. Clean lines and an uncluttered aesthetic set it apart from some of its ornate, exaggerated counterparts, particularly those overly aggressive Chinese rivals.

Getting inside, prospective buyers will find the Grandland offers one of the most interesting cabins in the class.

From the slim digital instrument cluster which does not obtrude into the windscreen’s sight-line and ventilation slots integrated within the front doors, small details make quite a difference. Conventional switches for climate control and a rotary dial handling audio volume are retained.

This is a good thing, because the central infotainment screen is on the finicky side. It is a complicated system with too many overlaying menus and tabs.

My other criticisms apply to the side mirrors, which are far too compact for a car of this size, and the seat upholstery – a lovely leatherette texture, but a poor-wearing suede-like material has been used for the upper bolsters and headrests.

Being the GS Line model, the Grandland is outfitted with just about every nice-to-have as standard. The massaging front seats are quite a treat, and so are the panoramic roof and full suite of driver assistance functions that work without much intrusion.

At night, the Intelli-Lux Pixel Matrix HD headlamp system does the job brilliantly. It boasts 25,600 elements on either side and automatically adjusts according to conditions, spotlighting dark corners and obscured road signs without dazzling oncoming traffic.

It is a sizeable family vehicle, with a wheelbase of 2,784mm, as well as a 550l boot that opens up to 1,645l with the rear seats flat.

Under the hood is a 1.6l, turbocharged-petrol with four cylinders, outputting 134kW/240Nm. Front-wheel drive, linked to a six-speed torque-converter automatic, the Grandland pulls strongly with a feeling that lends some credence to the GS Line label. Driven with conviction, expect average consumption to sit in the 8l/100km region, while Opel quotes a claimed 7l/100km.

The clean lines of the Opel stand out among overly aggressive designs. (Supplied)

The Grandland has a confidence-inspiring on-road character, although ride quality proved firmer than anticipated – amplified when undulations are encountered at higher speeds.

This is despite the claim of a selective damping system that uses hydraulic circuitry. Good thing the seats in the vehicle were approved by Germany’s back-health association then.

This is easily one of the best Opel models in recent memory, priced competitively, with an attractive design and a generous list of standard features.

One’s biggest reservation may be centred around the limited Stellantis dealership network in SA – 30 when we confirmed this week.