October new car sales hit highest level in a decade

New vehicle sales are on the up in SA.

Aggregate domestic new vehicle sales rose to 55,956 units in October, the highest monthly total since March 2015.

Naamsa, SA’s automotive business council, said the upward trajectory was supported by easing inflation, a firmer rand, continued signs of improving consumer sentiment, and demand recovery in key export markets.

Of the total industry sales of 55,956 vehicles, an estimated 44,278 units, or 79.1%, represented dealer sales; 16.6% went to the vehicle rental industry; 2.2% to government; and 2.1% to industry corporate fleets.

The new passenger car market recorded 39,610 units, its highest monthly total since October 2014, an increase of 5,107 units, or 14.8%, compared to the 34,503 units sold in October 2024.

Domestic sales of light commercial vehicles, bakkies and mini-buses at 13,361 units recorded an increase of 2,579 units, or 23.9%, from the 10,782 units sold in October 2024.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales reflected a mixed performance, with medium commercial vehicles registering 809 units, up by 69 units, or 9.3%, from the 740 units in October 2024, while heavy trucks and buses decreased to 2,176 units, down by 21 vehicles, or 1.0%, from the 2,197 units in the corresponding month last year.

According to Naamsa, consumer sentiment remains mixed, reflecting persistent unemployment and pressure on middle-income households, while the durable goods purchasing index has continued to edge higher – signalling pockets of confidence and willingness to invest in major goods where financing remains accessible.

Top 10 brands by sales volume in October:

Toyota: 13,559 units

Suzuki Auto: 6,890 units

Volkswagen Group SA: 6,221 units

Hyundai Automotive SA: 3,017 units

Ford Motor Company: 2,946 units

Great Wall Motors SA: 2,805 units

Isuzu Motors SA: 2,784 units

Chery Auto SA: 2,210 units

Kia SA: 1,808 units

Mahindra: 1,551 units