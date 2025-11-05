LAUNCH | 2025 Alfa Romeo Junior pitches beyond loyal Alfisti

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Allow me to speculate that if the hot-blooded Alfisti at Alfa Romeo had had it their way, the brand’s first-ever all-electric model may have taken a different form.

A sleek, sporting coupé perhaps, drawing on the beguiling lineage of stunning two-door models from years gone past? Or maybe a rakish saloon, following in the vein of the delectable, contemporary Giulia.

The Junior was born out of practicality rather than outright passion, using the Stellantis family compact car platform underpinning models like the Opel Mokka and Peugeot 2008. According to representatives, the model aims to attract younger customers beyond the typical Alfa Romeo brand faithful.

The newcomer did not have the best of christenings, with an embarrassing naming issue stealing its fanfare. It was initially dubbed Milano – but Italy’s government protested vehemently, because the model is built in Poland. A matter of pride, but you can see where they were coming from.

There are a few aspects to the Junior that might insult Alfisti (the collective term for Alfa lovers).

Take the cabin architecture for instance, which is more Peugeot and Opel than Alfa Romeo. From the switchgear to the door panels and fascia, you can see that there is very little influence from the Arese brand. There are some nifty touches, like the double-bubble instrument cluster, circular air-ventilation holes and, on the higher-end version, racy Sabelt seats.

At the price, which we will get to later, the quality of materials and finishes is not up to scratch. Especially considering the type of rivals this vehicle faces.

Quite a pity because Alfa Romeo has always had a knack for visually appealing interiors with sumptuous textures. Even the now discontinued Tonale had a stunning cabin execution, with its metal shifter paddles, textured surfaces and elegant ornamentation.

Pert, wedge-shaped tail cuts a distinctive profile. (Supplied)

The exterior of the Junior is more convincing, it must be said. Strong Alfa Romeo stylistic DNA is evident from all sides, with the hallmark grille at the nose, concealed rear door handles and tightly-tapered rear, replete with a snazzy lighting arrangement – three bars on either side. In the range-topping Veloce, you get stunning 20-inch alloys that look like a mediaeval weapon, a truly dazzling interpretation of the classical “teledial” style.

There are two model grades, the entry-level Elettrica and the more special Veloce. Both are powered by a single electric motor, driving the front wheels, with a battery capacity of 54kWh.

We spent our day with the former model, which has an output of 115kW/260Nm. Its maximum claimed driving range is a very reasonable 410km. The Veloce is more powerful, producing 207kW/345Nm but has a lower range of 334km.

So the cabin screams generic Stellantis, while the exterior seems to be a more authentic Alfa Romeo rendition, but does it drive in a manner as exhilarating as expected from the marque?

Putting it kindly, you should probably temper your expectations. The fact that it has a torsion beam rear suspension, instead of a more sophisticated multi-link arrangement, is a compromise in itself.

Now that does not make it wholly unpleasant, but to say it has the sporting, dynamic credentials implied by the famed serpent emblem would be a stretch.

The experience is altogether middle-of-the-road. Not as nimble, nor as comfortable, as certain rivals in the category.

Cover the badge on the steering wheel, and you would not know you were piloting an Alfa Romeo. This is despite claims that the key elements of the underpinnings were revised to deliver a character associated with the firm’s sporting tinge.

Performance in the standard Elettrica is fair, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of nine seconds. Perfectly adequate but hardly inspiring. The Veloce promises to dispatch the run in 5.9 seconds.

Peugeot elements are very much evident in the cabin, finishes fall short of a car at this price. (Supplied)

The standard Junior is R799,900 and the Veloce costs R999,900. It has a service plan and warranty of a five-year/100,000km duration, with a separate eight-year/150,000km battery warranty.

Alfa Romeo does not offer a wallbox or complimentary charging, as certain rivals do. At this price point, alternatives such as the Volvo EX30 and Mini Aceman are more compelling.

The brand is also limited in terms of dealerships, with five across the country, but it claims the wider Stellantis network of 30 outlets can assist with basic servicing requirements.