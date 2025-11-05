Volkswagen to develop chip for China smart cars with Horizon Robotics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen said on Wednesday that CARIZON, its joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics, will develop the German carmaker’s first in-house chip to power smart driving capabilities in its next generation of cars for China.

The chip will be used for processing data from cameras and sensors in a car with a single-chip computing power of around 500 to 700 tera operations per second (TOPS), Volkswagen said in a statement. It is expected to deliver the product within the next three to five years, it said.

Volkswagen said the move would deepen its research and development capability “in China, for China”, without elaborating if the chip will be used in cars to be sold outside the world’s top auto market.

It also did not say how it will arrange the production of the chip. Volkswagen has been trying to get on the front foot in China, its largest market, by improving product competitiveness with technologies developed by or with Chinese companies to catch up to fast-moving local rivals.

It has also expanded a partnership with Xpeng to jointly develop electronics architecture for more models in China. Volkswagen’s annual sales in China fell to 2.75-million units in 2024 from a peak of more than 4-million units in 2018.

In 2023 Volkswagen lost its title as China’s best-selling brand to Chinese rival BYD, which has seen record-setting expansions with its affordable pure electric and plug-in hybrid models in the past five years.