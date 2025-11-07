Renault revives Twingo as affordable electric model

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Twingo still retains the silhouette of its 1992 predecessor and its distinctive round headlights.

Renault unveiled its new electric Twingo small car on Thursday as the French automaker seeks to leverage a popular old model name and a price tag of under €20,000 (about R400,376) to boost its electric vehicle sales.

The small city car, developed in two years using an engineering team in China, will be manufactured in Slovenia and will go on sale in early 2026, the company said.

Minimalist cabin sports a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. (DPPI)

The new Twingo still retains the silhouette of its 1992 predecessor and its distinctive round headlights, the latest revival of classic best-selling Renault models that was part of a key strategy of former CEO Luca de Meo – starting with the Renault 5, followed by the Renault 4. François Provost, who succeeded de Meo on July 31, plans a sustained pace of new launches over the next few years but has not said whether that will include more iconic model revivals.

Renault sold more than 4.1-million units of the Twingo in 25 countries over three decades. But the small car market has shrunk considerably in Europe, as profit margins are too small for the continent’s manufacturers.

The Twingo is powered by a compact 60 kW electric motor and a 27.5kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. Maximum range is 262km. (DPPI)

The European Commission is considering new regulations to revitalise this category of cars. To accelerate its development time and cut costs, Renault designed the new Twingo in France but developed it at its ACDC R&D centre in Shanghai. The car is assembled in Europe, using a more affordable LFP battery from China’s CATL, and will only come in four colours, Renault said.

Renault’s alliance partner Nissan will have a version of the Twingo, and low-cost brand Dacia will also sell one for less than €18,000 (about R360,338), the French carmaker said.

There are no details on whether the Twingo will return to the South African market.