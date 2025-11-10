Anti-hijacking armour solution for Porsche Cayenne Coupé

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA armour products specialist SVI Engineering has released a protective solution for the Porsche Cayenne Coupé, adding to SVI’s wide repertoire of kits.

It is part of the company’s level B2 SVI Lite range, a partial armouring package, which slots in below its B4 discreet and B6 discreet 360-degree armouring packages but well above smash-and-grab window film.

The anti-hijack solution is limited to the side doors and door windows.

Earlier this year, the firm introduced the SVI Lite range with the Toyota Corolla Cross and Ford Ranger, extending to vehicles like the Suzuki Jimny and Audi Q7.

The special ballistic glass used in allows for the standard operation of the side windows (Supplied)

“In addition to its cost-effectiveness when compared to full 360-degree ballistic protection, one of the key drawcards of our lightweight SVI Lite partial armouring solution is the fact the vehicle’s general usability is virtually unaffected,” said SVI business development director, Nicol Louw.

“In this case, that means the Cayenne Coupé remains very much a sports car.”

All chosen doors gain fully concealed Kevlar panels, while the standard side-window glass is replaced with special lightweight armoured glass. These components deliver level B2 protection and are thus rated to stop 9mm, 124-grain rounds fired from a handgun.

The armouring components add less than 15kg to each door. The special ballistic glass used allows for the standard operation of the side windows.

Doors gain carefully shaped and fully concealed Kevlar panels. (Supplied)

Compared with 360-degree B4 discreet armour — which, for a similarly sized SUV, starts at about R850,000 (excluding VAT) – the SVI Lite offering for the Cayenne costs R74,950 per closure, excluding VAT. Fitment takes two weeks.

SVI Engineering said the fitment is not Porsche approved, but it is in negotiation with the manufacturer, with the view of achieving certification that would allow customers to retain their warranties.