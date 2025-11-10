Norris wins in Brazil to go 24 points clear at the top

McLaren’s Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to stretch his Formula One lead to 24 points on Sunday after teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri picked up a penalty for causing a collision and finished fifth.
Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli hung on for a career-best second place, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third after starting from the pit lane, another astonishing performance from the four-times world champion who won from 17th on the grid last year.
Australian Piastri, who started fourth at Interlagos with sprint winner Norris on pole, had to serve a 10-second penalty for an early clash with Antonelli that put Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc out of the race. George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, who consolidated second place overall in a constructors’ championship already won by McLaren.