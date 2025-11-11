2025 Nine Hours of Kyalami set for November

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nine Hours of Kyalami returns to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on November 29.

Promising an exciting day of racing, the event continues to cement SA’s position on the global GT racing map, forming part of the Southern African Endurance Series (SAES) calendar.

The event is characterised by its strategic day-to-night racing, testing driver endurance and technical precision.

The SAES recently hosted the 5 Hours of Zwartkops in October, marking the fifth race of an exciting season.

“Motorsport has long been viewed as an exclusive space, but through SAES, we are changing that narrative,” said acting CEO Liyema Letlaka.

“Our goal is to inspire the next generation of South African drivers, engineers, and fans ensuring that motorsport reflects the diversity and innovation of our country.”

Visitors can expect a stacked entry list featuring GT3 racers, motorbikes and karting machinery from top local and international teams.

There will be a full fan immersion offering, including a kid zone with activities such as pedal karts, vortex challenges and more.

A refreshment zone promises delicious food, while a bespoke market, simulator challenges and live music comprise hospitality options. Spectators can enjoy grid walks and paddock access.

Tickets can be bought at Computicket.