Wire car racing film empowers Karoo town

A new documentary launched recently highlights the story of Philipstown in the Northern Cape and its unique draadkar (wire car) racing culture.

Now, the release of a mobile smartphone game looks set to amplify awareness – encouraging players to “race for a change” and support the region’s wire car artisans.

Launched in October, the Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix documentary showcases the small town’s annual wire car race – an event that, for more than 14 years, has been a beacon of hope for local youth. It was produced by Giant Films and Accenture Song.

It inspired the creation of the Philipstown WireCar Foundation, aiming to channel global attention from the film into tangible support, with all proceeds funding vital upliftment programmes for the community’s youth. The foundation has already purchased a modest building in the town, which it is in the process of renovating into a community hub and e-learning centre.

“[The documentary] follows a group of young racers as they pour their hearts and imagination into building intricate cars from scrap wire, bottle caps and soft drink cans, preparing to compete in the only race of its kind in the world,” said Alistair King, vice chair of the Philipstown WireCar Foundation.

“The race is a testament to their spirit, a source of pride, and a powerful metaphor for turning discarded materials into things of beauty and purpose.

“They have this incredible passion for racing and imaginations that are simply boundless. We realised that this brilliant idea, this best-kept secret of a race, deserved to be owned by them and taken to a level that could have a very material impact on the community. Our role was simply to explode their idea in a way that would make the world see and care. The film delivers more than a few beautiful surprises.”

According to the chairperson of the foundation, Kay Fourie, the Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix was born over a decade ago out of a desire to create something positive in a town grappling with unemployment and a sense of despondency.

The wire car tradition itself is a uniquely African form of ingenuity, passed down through generations. The complex, handcrafted machines the youth build feature chassis, steering mechanisms, and custom designs, often built from memory after seeing a real car pass through town.

The documentary captures this raw creativity in breathtaking detail, showcasing the skill and passion that go into every single creation.

The game, which can be downloaded on the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, is a digital recreation of the real-life WireCar Grand Prix. Players worldwide will be able to experience the thrill of racing a wire car through a digitally twinned Philipstown, competing against its local champions. The game is free to play, with optional in-app purchases, like unique car customisations, with all proceeds going directly to the foundation’s programmes.

An e-commerce platform will also offer authentic, handcrafted wire cars made by artisans in Philipstown, merchandise and other local art. This will create a direct economic engine for the community, allowing people to own a unique piece of African artistry while supporting the town’s revival.