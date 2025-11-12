2026 Toyota Hilux range gains electric version

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In SA’s context, the new Toyota Hilux could possibly be the most important vehicle of the next decade.

Not only because it bests the new vehicle sales charts in any given month, boasting decades of unbroken market leadership, but also because it is one of the major automotive exports from the company’s Prospecton plant in KwaZulu-Natal.

And while the model will retain internal combustion engine (ICE) derivatives, the addition of a battery electric vehicle (BEV) version will pander to changing preferences in European markets.

2025 marks nearly a decade since the current generation Toyota Hilux was introduced locally. Its initial release was met with controversy over an unusual frontal design, with a bumper and facial arrangement resembling an “underbite” instead of the square-jawed template befitting a tough bakkie. That hardly impacted uptake, however, and was later remedied with an extensive facelift.

The present, outgoing Hilux received numerous revisions over its life cycle, including special edition models, such as two versions fettled by the Gazoo Racing (GR) division – the latter, 2024 model being more compelling. There was also a mild hybrid version released.

Interior promises a more refined feel than outgoing vehicle. (Supplied)

So what can be expected of the next generation Hilux? Apart from the electrification of the range, buyers will obviously notice the refreshed aesthetics.

Toyota describes it as having a “Cyber Sumo” influence, blending the traditional, sturdy visual presence of a bakkie with futuristic aspects popularised in the brand’s passenger vehicle range.

The grille, for example, looks mighty similar to that of the updated Corolla Cross launched in January. Its rear lighting clusters were also restyled, with an inverted triangle outline. Looking at it from the side, though, the new Hilux appears near identical to the present vehicle, with the window line, doors and mirrors seemingly unchanged.

Land Cruiser Prado owners will find plenty of familiarity in the new Hilux, with its three-tier dashboard, chunky three-spoke steering wheel and retention of physical switchgear, still incorporating the requisite amount of digitisation.

The front and rear seats were also redesigned. Buyers can also expect more in terms of connectivity from the Hilux, through the smartphone-based My Toyota application.

Higher-grade versions will feature a 12.3-inch central infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital cluster, with the interface offering Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and embedded navigation.

Under the skin, the Hilux gains electric power steering, which ties into the various driver assistance functions on offer. It continues to use coil springs at the front and leaf springs at the rear but has been tuned for a sweeter balance between on-road comfort and ruggedness.

Toyota emphasises that the workhorse and lifestyle variants have different states of chassis tuning, better suited to their respective applications.

Rear gets bolder light cluster design. (Supplied)

Hydraulic engine mounts and shear-type cabin mounts promise to reduce vibrations and enhance ride comfort, while the front suspension tower thickness has been increased and the two frontal frame cross members were revised. Newly designed front rail extensions were deployed to improve impact absorption.

While Toyota SA is yet to confirm exact derivatives and timelines for market introduction, the proven 2.8 GD-6 derivative will likely remain part of the mix.

It is possible that the 48-volt mild hybrid technology, which debuted in the current Hilux, will be standardised at a certain point on the range ladder.

The BEV version is a lesser possibility, given the brand’s conservative approach towards full electrification in our market. Its powertrain features a 59.2kWh lithium-ion battery, with front and rear electric motors quoting a total torque output of 473Nm. Range is approximately 240km.

Engine-powered variants will have a different aesthetic. (Supplied)

Also in the works for 2028 is the release of a hydrogen fuel cell Hilux derivative. The expansion of powertrain offerings reflects the “multi-pathway” approach taken by Toyota to cater to the differing requirements in various global markets.

According to a company statement, the new Hilux is earmarked for local introduction in 2026.

“The SA line-up will feature powertrains specifically engineered for local conditions – ensuring the toughness and dependability that Hilux customers have come to expect; further details will be shared closer to launch timing.”