Rivian JV tech could extend to combustion engine cars, says VW

Volkswagen Group said on Wednesday the technology it was developing with US electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive could eventually be used in its internal combustion engine vehicles.

Integration of software and electronics across platforms is crucial for Volkswagen, which has struggled to unify its technology architecture across brands after repeated delays at its in-house software unit, Cariad.

The German automaker is counting on its partnership with Rivian to accelerate development of a scalable, next-generation vehicle platform and close the gap with rivals like Tesla and Chinese companies.

“For sure, it is an extremely capable architecture, and we could allow for future use to also use it for ICE, but as we already outlined, our clear focus is on BEV implementation, and whatever comes after that is to be decided at a later stage,” Carsten Helbing, co-CEO of the joint venture RV Tech, said.

EV demand in the US is expected to slow after the expiration of the $7,500 (about R128,000) US tax credit, while in Europe Volkswagen and other legacy automakers face mounting pressure from low-cost Chinese manufacturers expanding their footprint in the region.

Volkswagen agreed to invest $5.8bn in Rivian last year, a move widely seen as an effort to strengthen its software capabilities after setbacks at Cariad. “The architecture is highly capable of also driving additional drivetrain configurations. So we do not see a huge issue there, but of course it’s additional work on the component side and on the platform side,” Helbing told Reuters.

The two companies said winter testing will begin by the end of the year, evaluating the system’s performance in harsh conditions on the upcoming compact car model, Volkswagen ID.Every1, and one model each from Audi and Scout.

The ID.Every1 will be the first to feature the new RV Tech software and electrical architecture, with a launch planned for 2027. By the end of the decade, more VW Group models on the Scalable Systems Platform are expected to use the joint venture’s software and electronics.