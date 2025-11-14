Haval Jolion Pro gains mild updates

Following its introduction in 2024, the Haval Jolion Pro receives a round of minor enhancements.
The latest model introduces a smoked black package to the grille, window trim and rear diffuser.
Inside, it gains enhanced wireless Android Auto and CarPlay for seamless connectivity and improved 50W wireless charging with Type-C ports. Voice command functionality has been added, including a thicker steering wheel.
As before, three derivatives are on offer, all with four cylinders, using a 1.5l turbocharged-petrol. The base model delivers 105kW/210Nm and the S version serves up 130kW/270Nm, both vehicles use a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.
The hybrid model takes outputs to 140kW/375Nm, using what the brand calls a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), switching between full-electric, hybrid and regeneration modes.
In terms of aftersales assurances, the models carry a seven-year/200,000km warranty and seven-year/75,000km service plan.
The Jolion City model, which is essentially the original Jolion with rugged cladding, continues to be sold alongside the more expressive Pro model – and is positioned as a more budget-friendly option.
PRICING:
JOLION 1.5T CITY: R348,950
JOLION 1.5T CITY PLUS 7DCT: R373,950
JOLION PRO 1.5T PREMIUM 7DCT: R392,150
JOLION PRO 1.5T SUPER LUXURY 7DCT: R428,950
JOLION PRO 1.5T ULTRA LUXURY 7DCT: R466,450
JOLION PRO 1.5T S ULTRA LUXURY 7DCT: R500,450