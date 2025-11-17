China to tighten oversight on new cars exported as used vehicles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

China's auto industry has inflated car sales for years through a grey market that registers new cars off the assembly line and then ships them overseas as "used" vehicles.

China will strengthen oversight of used-car exports and strictly control the export of new cars under the guise of used vehicles, according to a notice issued by the country’s commerce ministry on Friday.

From the start of next year, vehicles that apply to be exported less than 180 days after they were registered will be required to submit information needed for after-sales maintenance services, the ministry of commerce said. Used car exporters will also be more closely scrutinised by local commerce authorities for dishonest behaviour or for failures to provide quality assurance obligations, it said.

These so-called "zero-mileage" cars have never been driven but were being exported as used to markets including Russia, Central Asia and the Middle East, and the practice was actively encouraged by regional Chinese governments.

In June, the chairman of Chinese automaker Changan called for a crackdown on exports of zero-mileage used cars, saying the practice could “enormously damage Chinese brands’ image” abroad.